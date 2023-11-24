The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Vita Coco by 348.6% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 20.1% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,336,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,649,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,283,446 shares of company stock valued at $118,714,589 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.8 %

COCO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 153,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.15. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

