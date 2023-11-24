Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) were up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 203,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 115,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

