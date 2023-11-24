Thomas B. Raterman Buys 7,689 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $96,343.17. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,066.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 299,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,682. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $518.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $12,670,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,676,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,417,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

