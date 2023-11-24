Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $8.10. Tilly’s shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 97,029 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,204,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,645.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,204,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,645.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,320 shares of company stock valued at $236,977 over the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after buying an additional 607,757 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

