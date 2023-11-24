TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin Sells 7,340 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TimkenSteel stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,349. The company has a market capitalization of $894.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

