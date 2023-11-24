Trexcoin (TREX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trexcoin has traded 90.4% lower against the dollar. Trexcoin has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $69,039.29 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trexcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin’s genesis date was April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinXT (BTCXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate BTCXT through the process of mining. BitcoinXT has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of BitcoinXT is 0.1253367 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $437.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.