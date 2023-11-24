TrueFi One Day Volume Reaches $19.78 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $61.93 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05460899 USD and is up 14.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $17,939,343.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

