Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2023

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUPGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.73. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 587,133 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TUP

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $77.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 94.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.