Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.73. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 587,133 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $77.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 94.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

