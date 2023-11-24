U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,037 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 1,771,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,641,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

