UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) VP Sells $62,628.00 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.81. 45,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,632. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UFP Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

