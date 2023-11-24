UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) VP Sells $62,628.00 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UFP Technologies Price Performance
UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.81. 45,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,632. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
