Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $885,174.75

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $67.21 million and $885,174.75 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,789.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00599616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00128146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023564 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,184,378 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,184,377.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19191032 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $812,723.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.