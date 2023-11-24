UMA Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00005033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $141.57 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,995,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,456,902 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

