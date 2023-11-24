Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Front Barnett Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 3.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.56. 564,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

