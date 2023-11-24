Uniswap Price Tops $6.19 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00016366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $209.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00188957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 189.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.23980378 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 867 active market(s) with $379,525,791.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

