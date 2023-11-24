Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Down 0%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Uwharrie Capital Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.
About Uwharrie Capital
Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
