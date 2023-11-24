Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Insider Sells $35,070.00 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Marie O’daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00.

NYSE:VVV remained flat at $34.90 during trading hours on Friday. 547,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,896,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2,059.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 1,055,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valvoline by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

