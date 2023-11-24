Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.93

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €27.93 ($30.69) and traded as high as €28.04 ($30.81). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €27.83 ($30.58), with a volume of 880,718 shares changing hands.
Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.93.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
