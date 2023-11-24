Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.55 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Verge has a total market cap of $58.55 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,849.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00189895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00602702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00452089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00128045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

