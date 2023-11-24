VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,068,200.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.23. 218,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.68. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.