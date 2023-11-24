Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $172.29 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.34 or 0.00016795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $172.29 million and $13.85 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,820.66 or 1.00213751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003937 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.21431177 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $10,865,497.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.