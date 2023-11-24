Waves Price Reaches $2.16 (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005717 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $244.51 million and $33.89 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 113,105,140 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

