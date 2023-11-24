Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2023 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Five9 had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/27/2023 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 240,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,159. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Five9 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Five9 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

