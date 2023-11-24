Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $9.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

In other news, Director Michael Larson bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,017.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

