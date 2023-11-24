Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

