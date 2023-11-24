WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. 1,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $495,000.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

