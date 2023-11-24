Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.12

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.12 and last traded at $137.99, with a volume of 23401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.79.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

