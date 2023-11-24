Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.15 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $491.17 million and $66.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $30.08 or 0.00079476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.