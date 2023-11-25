Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $814.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00141297 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025445 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007951 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.