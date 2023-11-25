Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $813.69 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00142122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 65.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

