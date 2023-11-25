Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.84). 28,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 120,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.84).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £53.77 million, a P/E ratio of -954.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,571.43%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.