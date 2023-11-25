Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0254

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Ankr has a total market cap of $254.24 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,772.72 or 1.00015860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000850 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0253899 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $17,981,705.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

