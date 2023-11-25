Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $81.12 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Ark has a total market cap of $282.72 million and approximately $81.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00004227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001752 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003372 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,156,594 coins and its circulating supply is 177,156,478 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

