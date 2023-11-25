Avalanche Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.78 billion and approximately $301.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $21.31 or 0.00056397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,100,067 coins and its circulating supply is 365,067,157 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.