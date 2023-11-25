Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $738.24 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $37,755.67 on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $738.24 billion and approximately $8.82 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.48 or 0.00605167 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00126119 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020773 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,553,162 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
