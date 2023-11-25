Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.26 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $14.26 million and $64,404.95 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00141161 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007959 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 65.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000164 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,390.84 or 1.60014027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

