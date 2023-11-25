Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $82,866.31 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.99518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.35550087 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $137,770.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

