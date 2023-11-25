BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $597,148.36 and approximately $513,235.15 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,027,553,218 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00005234 USD and is down -17.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $699,865.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

