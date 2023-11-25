BNB (BNB) Price Hits $233.01

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $233.01 or 0.00617362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion and approximately $548.15 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,521 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,640.36372492. The last known price of BNB is 234.39692838 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1786 active market(s) with $703,628,309.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
