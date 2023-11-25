BNB (BNB) Price Hits $233.01

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $233.01 or 0.00617362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion and approximately $548.15 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,521 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,640.36372492. The last known price of BNB is 234.39692838 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1786 active market(s) with $703,628,309.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

