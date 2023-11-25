Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
Brilliant Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.
About Brilliant Acquisition
Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Brilliant Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.
