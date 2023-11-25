Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Gold to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Gold from C$0.56 to C$0.66 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
Canadian Gold Price Performance
Canadian Gold Company Profile
Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.
