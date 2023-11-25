Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Gold to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Gold from C$0.56 to C$0.66 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Canadian Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Price Performance

Canadian Gold Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$24.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.