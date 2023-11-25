Cardano Market Cap Achieves $13.91 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Cardano has a market cap of $13.91 billion and approximately $10.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.17 or 0.05520688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00025416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano's total supply is 36,380,415,865 coins and its circulating supply is 35,295,786,805 coins.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

