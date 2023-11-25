CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37. 743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.
CareCloud Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
