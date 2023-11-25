Celestia One Day Volume Reaches $120.26 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00015111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $835.42 million and approximately $120.26 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,005,479,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,522,980 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,005,260,273.972584 with 146,303,801.722584 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.63310342 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $151,529,729.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

