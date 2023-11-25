Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $40.60 million and $2.54 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.64392261 USD and is up 12.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,639,365.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

