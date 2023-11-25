Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $123.93 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $123.93 million and $15.53 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003067 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,111,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

