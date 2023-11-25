Concordium (CCD) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $39.82 million and approximately $212,000.54 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,646,204,509 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,246,986 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

