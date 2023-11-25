Cosmos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $135.37 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.62 or 0.00025498 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.62 billion and $135.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 376,627,579 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

