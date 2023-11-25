Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $67.25 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $67.25 million and $30.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 300,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

