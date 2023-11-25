Critical Comparison: General Mills (NYSE:GIS) & WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares General Mills and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills 12.07% 24.39% 8.19% WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for General Mills and WK Kellogg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills 2 10 4 0 2.13 WK Kellogg 2 7 0 0 1.78

Earnings and Valuation

General Mills presently has a consensus target price of $74.94, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. WK Kellogg has a consensus target price of $12.06, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

This table compares General Mills and WK Kellogg’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills $20.09 billion 1.89 $2.59 billion $4.10 15.90 WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than WK Kellogg.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of General Mills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Mills beats WK Kellogg on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. It also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Blue Basics, Blue Freedom, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, EPIC, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto's, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Top Chews Naturals, Totino's, Trix, True Chews, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, Yoki, Reese's Puffs, Green Giant, and Yoplait trademarks. It sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. In addition, the company operates ice cream parlors. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

