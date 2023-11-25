Decentralized Social Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $10.80 or 0.00028607 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $113.76 million and $1.67 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

